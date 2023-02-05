All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Scarce Rainfalls Affect Drinking Water Availability in Eastern Cuba



Guantanamo, Feb 3 (ACN) Authorities in this eastern Cuban province have warned of possible difficulties in drinking water availability if the current absence of rainfall persists during the dry season—November-April--.

According to the local Water Resources Office, a total 95 million cubic meters of water currently contained in all the province’s reservoirs easily fit in the largest reservoir known as “Jaibo”, designed for 120 million and now containing only 33 million.

At least, one of the reservoirs who funnels 75 percent of the drinking water consumed in Guantanamo city still reports 38 percent of its filling capacity, which is considered a relief local citizens.

