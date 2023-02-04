Pedagogy 2023 Closes Sessions for High-Quality Education





Havana, Feb 3 (ACN) The 18th International Education Congress Pedagogy 2023 closed doors in Havana after fruitful debates on the challenges to achieve inclusive, equitable and high-quality education.





The general Culture director at the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization, Ernesto Ottone said the event is a major tool for educators to consider solutions to current problems in the sector.



Ottone said that the congress favored the exchange among educators and scientists and translated into a gesture of solidarity among international agencies, countries and companies for a better education at world level.



The general director for scientific research and training at the Cuban Education Ministry Gema Diaz said that working sessions proved that innovation is crucial to meet the Fourth Sustainable Development Goal related to the quality of teaching systems.



The event provided a space for consensuses aimed at educative transformations particularly in South countries, she said.



During the closing session Cuban deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo and Education minister Ena Elsa Velazquez distinguished five Cuban teachers as the best educators and researchers of the country.

