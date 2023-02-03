First group of Haitian scholarship students travels to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) A first group of scholarship students from Haiti, who will carry out higher studies in health specialties, traveled to Cuba on Thursday, as part of a government cooperation agreement.



According to the foreign ministry, previous to their departure to Cuba, Joel Concepción Laffita, Havana's ambassador to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, received the students at the Mission's headquarters.



During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the diplomat highlighted the bonds of friendship and the historic cooperation between the two countries.



For their part, the future health specialists, after signing the Code of Ethics for foreign students, thanked the Cuban government for the opportunity to continue their studies, training that they describe as a contribution to the sustainable development of their beloved Haiti.



The Coordinator of Haitian-Cuban Cooperation at the Ministry of Public Health and Population of Haiti, Margaret Ostrel Sanon, accompanied the students at the ceremony, the statement read, adding that a second group of eight scholarship students will soon travel to Havana.