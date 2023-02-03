US Coast Guard Returns 16 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, Feb 2 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 16 irregular Cuban migrants to the island on Thursday, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



The irregulars were taken to the Orozo harbor, in the locality of Bahia Honda, Artemisa province and included 14 men and 2 women who were intercepted in the sea by the US Coast Guard after making an illegal departure from Cuba.



One of the migrants was submitted to investigation for presumed serious crime under process before the illegal departure.



A total of 1 thousand 917 Cubans has been returned this year in 24 operations.



Cuba has reiterated its commitment to a safe, regular and orderly migration.