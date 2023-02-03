Over 40 Countries at 31st Havana International Book Fair





Havana, Feb 2 (ACN) Over 40 countries and some 120 exhibitors will attend the 31st Havana International Book Fair to run February 9-19 and having Colombia as guest of honor.



In a press conference on Thursday, Cuban Book Institute president Juan Rodriguez said praised the efforts of authors, editors and publishing houses to bring to the fair their new literary creations despite the stiffened US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.

The book fair, which is considered the most massive and largest cultural event on the island, will have several venues this year, with the main ones at Havana’s San Carlos de la Cabana historic-military park on the bay area and the old section of the city. The event includes other artistic manifestations like music, theater, and visual arts.



Rodriguez thanked Colombian ambassador to Cuba Jose Noe for the donation of books announced by that South American nation.



Book launches, tributes to outstanding writers and personalities, a large artistic program and attractions for children and youths are part of the fair’s program, according to Book Institute vice-president Nanci Hernandez.



The fair will offer over 4 thousand 200 titles—some four million 200 thousand copies of those books—as well as about 1 thousand 300 digital books on sale during the event.



The fair will conclude in Havana on February 19 to travel to other Cuban provinces and will wind up its tour in Santiago de Cuba next March.



