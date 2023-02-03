Cuban aid worker kidnapped in Haiti gets released





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The Cuban aid worker Alejandro Aguilera Milanés, an employee with the Health Division of the Province of Las Tunas in Cuba and is a member of the Medical Brigade deployed in Haiti, was released on Wednesday afternoon, a few days after he was kidnapped in Port-au-Prince.



The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported that a local outlawed gang was responsible for the crime, committed on January 23. Right after learning of the incident, the report adds, Cuba engaged in discreet negotiations with the Haitian authorities to secure the safe and prompt release of the aid worker.



MINSAP also gave regular updates to the family of Aguilera Milanés, who works as a driver for the Cuban Medical Brigade in Haiti.