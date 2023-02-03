PEDAGOGY 2023 to host global meeting of ministers of education





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The penultimate day of the International Congress PEDAGODY 2023 will host the meeting of Ministers of Education of the Group of 77 plus China to discuss the current challenges facing the sector in the member countries.



Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Cuba's Minister of Education, said that the conference will present ideas and experiences on issues such as the education of children, teenagers and young people, the use of science, technology and innovation to solve society’s problems, and international cooperation in education.



They will also hold the panel “For the conquest of full justice against any expression of racism and discrimination”, led by Fernando Rojas, Cuban Vice Minister of Culture, and a forum for enterprises in which entities like Editorial Pueblo y Educación, Empresa de Intercambio Científico Educacional, Empresa Cubana de Informática y Medios Audiovisuales Cinesoft and Parque Temático Pedagógico will talk about university-enterprise development, circular economy and corporate social responsibility.



Cuba has organized the PEDAGOGY congresses since 1986.