Guyanese President Highlights Relations with Cuba









Havana, Feb 1 (ACN) Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said that his country and Cuba share special relations beyond the political arena.



Ali extended his gratitude to Cuba for its support of Guyana’s development, particularly in the training of human resources, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Upon receiving the credentials of Jorge Francisco Soberon, new Cuban ambassador to Guyana, the head of state said that the two nations can join efforts in the area of food production and food security.



The Cuban diplomat thanked Guyana for its permanent support and referred to areas with opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.



Cuba and Guyana established diplomatic relations in 1972, when this country along Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad-tobago established links with Havana favoring the end of the diplomatic isolation of the Cuban Revolution in the western hemisphere.