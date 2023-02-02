PEDAGOGY 2023 debates cultural colonization





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cultural colonization and its impact on the Cuban context was on the table of the International Congress Pedagogy 2023, held in this city until February 3, as part of a program that featured a related lecture by Abel Prieto Jimenez, president of Casa de las Américas and discussions on the role of science, innovation and the environment as the bases of national development centered on schools as the epicenter of action at regional level.



Other highlights were the lecture "From the Córdova Manifesto to the present day, in defense of free, quality public education" by José Ramón Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education; a special panel in honor of José Ramón Fernández Álvarez, former Minister of Education, to whom this 18th Congress is dedicated; a review of the National Program for the Advancement of Women for an inclusive and equitable education; and the initial and continuing training of teachers, among other topics.



Pedagogy 2023 gathers over 500 Cuban educators and delegates from more than 50 countries.