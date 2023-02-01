Díaz-Canel thanks Algerian president for donation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his people and government for the generous aid sent to Cuba, a gesture he described as evidence of his country’s historic and unbreakable ties of fraternity and solidarity with Algeria, which the Cuban leader visited last November in commemoration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.



The Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) announced that it will send 180 tons of food to Cuba, a country suffering the effects of both the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and recent hurricanes.



Organized on the instructions of the Algerian president, the humanitarian shipment includes basic products such as cooking oil, sugar and other food supplies for Cuban households.