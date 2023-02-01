All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Mongolia discuss education matters



HAVANA, Cuba, January 31 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES) met with a delegation from the Ministry of Education and Science of Mongolia to talk about future academic cooperation and promote the internationalization process through teacher and student mobility.

The Mongolian delegation was led by Ganbayar Ganbold, deputy minister of Education and Science of that country.

Since the internationalization of Higher Education is an essential requirement for the development of university processes, the MES its strengthening its ties of academic, scientific and teaching cooperation with similar institutions around the world, according to the report.

