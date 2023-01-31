China committed to global cooperation in education





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) China supports developing countries to strengthen South-South cooperation in education, said today Huai Jinpeng, Chinese minister of education, speaking virtually at the International Congress Pedagogy 2023.



Huai congratulated Cuba for assuming the pro tempore presidency of the Group of 77 plus China this month, and stressed that the Asian nation is willing to work with the member countries of this mechanism to promote international collaboration and revitalize education systems at the global level.

He said that, to this end, it is necessary to put into practice the recovery of education policies, educational dialogue, academic exchanges and the joint search for solutions to global problems.



In order to achieve quality education and equal opportunities so that the new generations are integrated into public services to meet the needs of the people, the sector must focus on families and young people, he said.



Science, technologies and innovation are essential aspects for the prosperity of the people, the Chinese minister assured.



Chinese official called on the delegates of Pedagogy 2023 to promote global progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Agenda Goals by 2030, in which education occupies a key place.



Huai Jinpeng has held the position of Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China since 2021; he has a master's degree, a PhD in Engineering and is a member of the Academy of Sciences of his country.

