Panama's FM pays tribute to Jose Marti





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Panamanian foreign minister, paid tribute today to Jose Marti, Cuba's National Hero, in the Cuban park , 13 de Marzo in Havana.



Accompanied by Eugenio Martinez Enriquez, general director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs, the Panamanian minister laid a wreath in front of the equestrian statue of the most universal of Cubans.



Tewaney Mencomo arrived in Cuba on Saturday on an official visit, her first to the Caribbean nation, and participated in the closing ceremony of the 5th International Conference For the World Balance, an event that closed the world day of tributes to Marti for the 170th anniversary of his birth.



The Panamanian foreign minister is expected to hold official conversations with her Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, and other high governmental personalities.



Cuba and Panama established diplomatic relations in 1974 and have maintained high-level dialogue to deepen political-diplomatic ties and expand economic-commercial, investment and cooperation relations.



Authorities of the Caribbean country have highlighted the historical ties that unite both nations, and the traditional support of that Central American country for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government more than six decades ago.