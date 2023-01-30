Diaz-Canel attends opening of important international congress Pedagogia 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, attends today the opening of the 18th edition of the International Pedagogy Congress 2023, at the Convention Center in Havana.



The opening ceremony is also attended by members of the Political Bureau Esteban Lazo Hernandez and Manuel Marrero Cruz, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) and Cuban prime minister, respectively, as well as Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, minister of education.



The event, which will be held until February 3, is dedicated to the memory of Jose Ramon Fernandez Alvarez, former minister of education, whose 100th anniversary will be commemorated this year.



During the first day, Pedagogy will host conferences on the challenges and perspectives of initial and continuing teacher training for educational-preventive work, as well as debates related to science, technology, innovation and the influence of these three pillars on current educational systems and sustainable development.



There will also be presentations on inclusive, equitable and quality education throughout life and representatives of international organizations such as the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture will discuss the importance of educational cooperation in the region.