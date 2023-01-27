Cuban parliament president presides over the analysis of the draft communication law





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, presided today over the analysis of the draft Social Communication Law, with the participation of deputies elected by municipalities in Havana's capital.



The Parliament shared on Twitter images of the meeting corresponding to the territorial meetings that have been held since January 18 to discuss issues related to the project, as indicated in the approved schedule with a view to its presentation to the Assembly.



The purpose of the projected law is to regulate the Social Communication System for the strategic and integrated management of social communication processes in the organizational, media and community spheres, for political, public good, organizational and commercial purposes, both in physical and digital public spaces.



It contemplates the freedom of the press recognized in the Constitution and the principles of organization and operation for all social communication media in the country.



Its regulations are applicable, as appropriate, to the bodies of the State, entities, mass and social organizations and other natural and legal persons, Cuban and foreign, residing permanently or temporarily or transiting through the national territory.