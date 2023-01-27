A better world is possible with Cuba, Brazilian activist asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Being in Cuba is to understand that a better world is possible, said today the Brazilian Telma Araujo, participant at the 5th International Conference For the World Balance, in Havana.



Visiting this country allows us to see the construction of socialism from the inside and offers a different perspective from the one we have in our nations to fight against disinformation and subversive campaigns orchestrated to damage Cuba.



She considered that this island is synonymous with friendship, courage and solidarity, ethical values defended by Jose Marti, a constant referent of leftist movements in the region and to whom the event, which ends Saturday, is dedicated.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, she highlighted that within the South American nation there are increasing expressions of support to the archipelago in its efforts to put an end to the commercial, economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Araujo stressed the transcendence of the international meeting that gathers in Havana 1,100 intellectuals, activists and scholars of Martí's work from almost 90 nations, it is the opportunity to create alliances and find a common path to fight against neoliberalism.



The 5th International Conference For World Balance is the culmination of the International Day in honor of the 170th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti, which will take place January 28.

