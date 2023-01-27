Cuban parliament begins approving candidates for representatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) With a view to the general elections next March 26, the National Nominations Commission (CCN by its Spanish acronym) begins today the approval of candidates for the nomination process for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament).



The president of the CCN, Maria Consuelo Baeza, informed that on January 27 and 28, the list of candidates for deputies and the preparation of their biographies will be approved, which must be presented in eight places in each circumscription; and between January 30 and February 3, they will be discussed with the more than 12,000 delegates of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power.



Recently, the vice president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), Tomas Amaran Diaz, indicated that in the elections all ballots will have a minimum of two candidates, in terms of the correspondence per electors established in Electoral Law 127 (one legislator for every 30,000 inhabitants).



As a result of the national elections, the Cuban Parliament will finally be composed of 470 deputies (135 less than the current one, according to the Electoral Law in force) and, as a general rule, they must represent all sectors of Cuban society.