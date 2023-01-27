Cuban international services office TRANSCONSUL S.A. strengthens its operations in 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) The Civil Services Company TRANSCONSUL S.A. consolidated its services in 2022 and has managed to position itself in the national and international market with recognition in legal services.



Two years after its incorporation, the entity showed growth in legal advice and assistance, its main purpose, and at the end of last year it had 183 clients, 47 more than in the same period of the previous year.



During the annual summary of the work of the organization, held on Thursday in Havana, Rosabel Gamon Verde, first deputy minister of justice, acknowledged the work of this group and urged to seek solutions to the problems from their internal potential, to homogenize the work of the branches and diversify services.



As part of the debates, notary Luis Barreira de la Cruz referred to the importance of training and study in view of the constant legal transformations taking place in the country.



Regarding the formation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), during the period, 46 MSMEs, seven self-employed workers and one non-agricultural cooperative were assisted, non-governmental forms of management that were provided with legal, administrative, labor, economic, commercial, industrial property and civil advice and assistance.



TRANSCONSUL S.A. is a trading company of Cuban capital, specialized in providing assistance, advisory and legal representation services to Cuban and foreign legal entities and new forms of economic management, notary services and services for obtaining and legalizing registry and educational documents.