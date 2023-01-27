Cuba at UN: Nuclear Disarmament is a Priority





Havana, Jan 26 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative a United Nations office in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, stressed that nuclear disarmament must be a prirority, since those weapons pose serious, imminent threat on human life.



Addressing the forum on disarmament, the Cuban diplomat denounced that by early 2022, there were some 12 thousand 705 warheads active in the world, with 2 thousands of them in high operational alert.



One hundred of those warheads alone would be enough to produce a nuclear winter, that’s why their immediate and complete elimination is a must, Quintanilla noted and added that there is no justification to dedicate millions of dollars to upgrade the weapons of mass destruction and to not honor the commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.



The diplomat reiterated his rejection of all unilateral coercive measures like the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and the inclusion of the Caribbean nation on the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.



The UN Conference on Disarmament is a multilateral forum for negotiations on disarmament, set up in 1979 as a result of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly.



