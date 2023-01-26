Cuban girls win international haiku competition









HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) The jury of the Haiku for Japan: Samurai Hasekura contest awarded today the top prizes in the youth and children's categories to Cuban girls Maria de Jesus Hernandez and Lorena Palma, respectively, both of whom are members of the children's group La rama verde (The green branch).



A total of 471 haikus in Spanish were presented in this 4th edition of the contest, organized by the Kyoshi Tatsuko Memorial Museum of Kamakura.



According to the jury, Maria de Jesus “has a special sensitivity for observing nature”, whereas Lorena “skillfully captured the fleeting instant of a scene inside a school classroom”.



Haiku for Japan: Samurai Hasekura is intended to strengthen the links between Spanish- and Japanese-speaking people and protect the legacy of the samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga as one of the first bridges of exchange between Japanese and Spanish cultures.



Emerged in the late 19th century, Haiku is a type of short form poetry originally from Japan that consists of three verses with a total of 17 syllables. Its style is based on the contemplation of nature and scenes of everyday life.