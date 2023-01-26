U.S. and Cayman Islands return irregular migrants to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The U.S. Coast Guard (SGC) returned to Cuba 69 irregular migrants—61 men and 8 women—to the port of Orozco, in Bahía Honda, province of Artemisa, according to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT).



Another four irregular migrants were sent back to Cuba from the Cayman Islands, MININT also reported, which rises to 1,716 the number of Cubans returned to country in 18 operations so far this year.



Cuba reasserts its commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and reiterates its warnings on the dangers and risks posed by illegal departures from the country by sea, MININT concludes.