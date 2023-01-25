Cuba thanks Pope Francis for his message





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked Pope Francis for his message to the 5th International Conference “For World Balance”, currently under way in this city with more than 1,100 scholars of Marti's thought from 88 countries.



Díaz-Canel agreed with the assessment of the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church that only through unity can the various crises suffered by humanity be faced.



On his end, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla welcomed Pope Francis’s message, which warns that the current world situation urgently calls for new bridges and collective non-exclusive solutions, and thanked him for paying homage to Father Felix Varela and his exhortation not to deny our roots.



At the opening of the Conference, Archbishop Giampero Gloder, Apostolic Nuncio to Cuba, read the message in which the Bishop of Rome evoked the figure of Cuban National Hero José Martí on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of his birth on January 28 and stated that the Apostle’s ideas can promote major changes in the current social and economic circumstances.