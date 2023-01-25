Social Communication Symposium opens in Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) José Alejandro Zapata, delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, described the 18th International Symposium on Social Communication under way in this city, attended by 70 scholars from Cuba, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Mexico and the United States, as a gem of Latin American cultural resistance and a great space for scientific exchange that will ratify linguistics as a strategic communication tool and as the soul and center of the nation entrusted with the preservation of cultural identity.



Dr.C. Luis Fernando Lara, a researcher and professor with the Colegio de México, presented by video conference his 50-year-long experience in the development of a Spanish Dictionary in his country as an original work of spoken and written discourse, unattached to the dictates of the Royal Spanish Academy.



A special moment was the presentation of the Diploma for the 50th anniversary of the Center of Applied Linguistics to Sc. D. Antón Naiholt, emeritus professor of the University of Tiente in the Netherlands, who said he is proud to participate in a great conference to learn about the development of glossaries for school use.