Ricardo Cabrisas signs book of condolence at Gambian embassy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas signed the book of condolence placed at the Gambian Embassy in Havana on the occasion of the death of Badara Alieu Joof, vice president of that country, on January 18.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cabrisas offered his heartfelt condolences to Gambia on behalf of the Cuban people and government, as did foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla when the Gambian official’s decease was announced days ago.



Cuba and Gambia established diplomatic relations in 1979 and have maintained cooperation in the field of health care for more than three decades.