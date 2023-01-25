All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
25
January

Cuba makes progress in reporting for global innovation index



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuba is designing a national metrics for the Global Innovation Index and the measurement of economic and social development, said Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of the Republic during a meeting of the Inter-institutional Council of the Science, Technology and Innovation Macro-program.

Ramon Pichs, director of the World Economy Research Center, explained that this exercise aims to insert Cuba in the international metrics for comparison managed by the World Intellectual Property Organization, used to assess 81 capacity indicators of more than 130 countries.

The goal is to establish a preliminary place for Cuba in this global index and measure the country’s progress as per international innovation standards, which will contribute to monitor economic development very closely at local and national level in order to find opportunities for improvement.

