Presidents Diaz-Canel and Lula da Silva Meet in Argentina





Havana, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Tuesday, in Argentina.



The meeting took place during the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which held sessions in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



This was the first meeting between Diaz-Canel and Lula da Silva, after the Brazilian leader took office earlier this month, according to the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter account.



In his speech at the forum, Diaz-Canel stressed the returned of Brazil to CELAC, which proves the South American nations’ willingness to join the consolidation of regional unity.



He also extended support and solidarity to Lula given the violent and anti-democratic acts that took place in that country aimed at creating chaos and disregarding the will of most Brazilians who elected him president.



The CELAC is made up of 33 member nations and aims at intergovernmental dialog and political coordination to advance regional integration, achieving balance between unity and political, economic, social and cultural diversity.