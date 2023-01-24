Cuban central province warns about forest fires





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) With the incidence of two fires during 2023, Santa Clara begins the most critical stage of forest fires (between January 1 and May 31 of each year) and establishes strategies to face the damages.



Maricel Hernandez Aguila, technician of the Forest Ranger Corps (CGB by its Spanish acronym) from the Sabana-Santa Clara Circuit, declared that the flames caused during this month (considered of small proportions) covered a 40 hectares maximum extension of undergrowth and marabu.



Although the fires occurred in non-forested areas, which imply minimal damage to the ecosystem, work is being carried out to eradicate flames, since the influence of drought and the strength of the air contribute to the rapid spread of this type of catastrophe, she added.



Hernandez Aguila called on the population to comply, in wild lands, with the preventive actions against fires in the current phase: no bonfires, no throwing cigarette butts or burning in micro dumps.



The average number of these fires in the municipality is not always the same, since there was only one in 2022 (a period favored by weather conditions) and 18 in 2021; to these data is added the approximate number of 120 outbreaks, which the Santa Clara forest rangers have managed to control in order to prevent major damage.