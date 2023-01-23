Diaz-Canel praises winner of the National Theater Award 2023 in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the outstanding Cuban actor Aramis Delgado, for winning the National Theater Award 2023.



The president, who is on an official visit to Argentina, highlighted in a message on Twitter the achievements of the 81-year-old artist, and sent him a big hug.



Diaz-Canel also shared a communication from the Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, where he announced the jury's decision, in addition to highlighting the admiration and affection of Cubans for Aramis Delgado.



On Sunday, on the occasion of Cuba's Theater Day, the jury, which met in the province of Camagüey(central Cuba), announced its decision, based on Delgado's excellent work, his sensitivity and charisma.



Aramís Delgado (April 25, 1942) has participated as an actor in theater, in more than 80 plays of the best of the Cuban and universal scene, directed by the most prestigious theatrical artists of the nation.



In television, he became a much loved performer for his remarkable performances in telenovelas such as Magdalena, Entre mamparas(Between Screens), Si me pudieras querer(If You Could Love Me) and Las huerfanas de la Obrapía(The Orphans of the Obrapy).



In cinema, since his debut in 1965 in the film Soy Cuba (Cuban-Soviet co-production, directed by Mijail Kalatazov), he has participated in nearly 30 films and played in Bulgaria, the Soviet Union, the German Democratic Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, Portugal, Spain, Venezuela and Brazil.