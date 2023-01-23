Raul Castro bids farewell to Cuban President at José Martí Airport





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, went this Sunday to the José Martí International Airport to bid farewell to President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who traveled this Sunday to Buenos Aires, #Argentina, to participate in the VII Summit of the #CELAC.



Diaz -Canel stated that in a few hours he would be in Argentina to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



In a video shared by the president on his Twitter account, he stressed that this is the land of Che and the cradle of other great friends and brothers, of admired heroes, politicians and intellectuals, artists and athletes.