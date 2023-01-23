All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
January Monday

Raul Castro bids farewell to Cuban President at José Martí Airport



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, went this Sunday to the José Martí International Airport to bid farewell to President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who traveled this Sunday to Buenos Aires, #Argentina, to participate in the VII Summit of the #CELAC.

Diaz -Canel stated that in a few hours he would be in Argentina to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In a video shared by the president on his Twitter account, he stressed that this is the land of Che and the cradle of other great friends and brothers, of admired heroes, politicians and intellectuals, artists and athletes.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News