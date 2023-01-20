Cuban president calls on to work for more efficiency in the country





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, called today in Holguin(eastern Cuba) to work to raise the quality of production and services, essential aspects to face the current economic and social circumstances that the country is going through.



During the thirteenth meeting of a program that analyzes the country's potentialities to achieve a better year, he insisted on the need to take advantage of the talent, productive strength and human resources to achieve new goals in a complex scenario, aggravated by the world economic crisis and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the island more than 60 years ago.



The main challenge and commitment is to eliminate all the obstacles that prevent us from meeting the needs of the people, always thinking about what else we can do to improve the quality of life of Cubans, overcoming the difficulties of 2022 and moving forward, said Manuel Marrero, Cuban PM.



The potentialities of the socialist state enterprise and the private sector were also addressed, in addition to achieving local self-sufficiency, making the most of human capital, agro-ecological practices in terms of the countryside, productive linkages, and strengthening food sovereignty and local development actions in each municipality.



They also evaluated topics of territorial interest, essential in the economic development of the country, such as nickel production, tourism and the link of the University of Holguin, in research, science and innovation works, with entities and institutions of the province.



The Cuban leader was also accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, member of the Central Committee and First Secretary of the Party in the province, and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, Governor of Holguin.