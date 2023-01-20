President of Cuban parliament heads visit to western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau of the Party and president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, began today a working visit to the province of Mayabeque at the Ernesto Guevara de la Serna Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), in the municipality of Santa Cruz del Norte.



Accompanied by the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Yuniasky Crespo Baquero; governor Tamara Valido Benitez; vice governor Manuel Aguiar Lamas; Magda Ileana Perez Matos, vice president of the Commission of Industry, Construction and Energy of the Cuban Parliament; among other authorities; Lazo Hernandez exchanged with the labor collective and toured areas of the power plant.



During the meeting, he learned that the thermoelectric station has three generating units, two of them in operation with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and the other of 95 MW, currently undergoing programmed maintenance, for a total capacity of 295 MW of installed power.



Engineer Argelis Lescay Martinez, general director of CTE, highlighted the dedication and commitment of the labor group of 542 workers, the center's trade union movement and the innovators who have allowed it to achieve important results in the face of the obstacles caused to the sector by the blockade, the world economic crisis and the country's own limitations.



At the same time, he pondered the over-fulfillment of the main indicators of the entity at the close of 2022 and assured that the technical maintenance of unit no. 1 currently being carried out seeks to recover its electric power and eliminate the existing limitations to stabilize deliveries to the National Electro-energetic System with a view to guaranteeing greater stability in the summer period.



Since January 18, executives of eight commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power began a working visit to this province, with the purpose of exchanging with the population and verifying programs prioritized in this western territory.

