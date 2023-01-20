Prominent Cuban revolutionary died in Havana at 90





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) In the early hours of today, at the age of 90, Dr. Jose Miguel Miyar Barrueco, known familiarly as Chomy, died in Havana.



He was born on August 3, 1932 in Siboney, Santiago de Cuba; he was a combatant in the clandestine struggle and in the Rebel Army in Column 1; he graduated as a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Havana in 1959 and headed the Rural Medical Service in Cuba.



Chomy participated in the actions of Bay of Pigs; he served as vice minister of public health between 1965 and 1966, Rector of the University of Havana for a six-year fruitful and transforming period. Chomy was the General Director of the National Citrus Program from 1973 to 1976.



In 1980, he was appointed Secretary of the Council of State, replacing Celia Sanchez Manduley, who held that position at the time of her death.



He was also the Coordinator of the Western Scientific Pole of Havana from its creation until 2012. He was assigned responsibilities in the development of Biotechnology, the creation and operation of the Latin American School of Medicine, an institution that awarded him the title of Doctor Honoris Causa.



The outstanding revolutionary was founder of the Communist Party of Cuba, member of the Central Committee of the Party and deputy to the National Assembly of the People's Power.



He received numerous decorations for the important services rendered to the homeland, among them the Honorary Title of Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba in 2012.



With proverbial modesty, nobility and simplicity he dedicated himself for more than 30 years to the direct service of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, from whom he earned his unlimited trust and the admiration and affection of those who knew him.



He carefully preserved a valuable graphic and written testimony, particularly on the thought, life and work of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and as a result of his perseverance and full dedication to his work, he leaves a contribution of extraordinary significance for later generations.