Cuba speeds up connection process for international fiber optic cable





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Specialists are working at a fast pace to put into operation the new international fiber optic cable Arimao, which will bring with it an increase and diversification of Cuba's international connectivity.



According to a report in Granma newspaper, the Ministry of Communications ( MINCOM) informed that the linking process and future tests are currently underway, after having concluded the physical laying of the cable across the sea, between Martinique and the province of Cienfuegos(central Cuba).



Alejandro Ruiz Douglas, Mincom's Telecommunications Director, said that the terrestrial part remains to be completed, as well as the integration of the equipment and systems of the interconnected points.



Cuban Telecommunications Company S.A. ( ETECSA) and the French company Orange S.A. agreed, in December 2022, to lay a submarine cable that would help cover the Cuba's needs in terms of Internet and broadband connection.



The 2,500-kilometer Arimao reached land on January 10 in Martinique, after starting its installation in the Tricontinental Port of Cienguegos, in Cuba.