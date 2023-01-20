9th Congress of Cuban Association of Architects and Engineers closes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) The 9th Congress of the National Association of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC by its Spanish acronym) concluded today three days of sessions at the Havana Convention Center, in the presence of 350 delegates and guests.



Its four working commissions will dedicate the day to their final debates on the organization's strategies, young professionals, performance of its specialized societies and the social impact of this non-governmental organization.



The closing of the event includes the presentation of awards, the presentation of the new National Board of Directors, the National Committee, the National Ethics Commission and the work objectives to be presented by the new president-elect.



The National Board of Directors is composed of a president, six vice presidents, the five presidents of the specialized societies and the presidents of the provincial and special municipality boards of directors.