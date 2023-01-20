Cuban VP checked the progress of the recovery in hurricane-stricken province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuban vice-president Salvador Valdés Mesa checked on Thursday in westernmost Cuban province Pinar del Río the progress of the recovery after the passage of Hurricane Ian, as well as the local development strategies for the current year.



This is a very hard-working province and despite the hard blow of Ian, we have to overcome it, he said.



The people of Pinar del Río have not been alone, nor will they be, the country's leadership will continue to support them, he reaffirmed.



Accompanied by the main authorities of the Party and the Government in this province, he held a meeting in the municipality of Mantua, where he learned about the projections of the territory and the actions contemplated in the program of food sovereignty and nutritional education.



During the exchange, he called to appeal to the endogenous resources to increase the productions and take advantage of the potentialities, since the municipality constitutes the most important political, economic and social scenario, he said.



Yuraimi Piña Moreno, mayor of that northern territory, explained the local development strategy, which has four strategic lines based on local policies, mainly aimed at boosting exports and satisfying the food needs of the population, among other aspects.

Valdés Mesa pointed out the importance of giving greater visibility to these projections and ensuring the sustainability of such an agricultural territory par excellence.



He also visited the El Cedro farm, located in the La Vigía area, and talked with the producers who are starting a project for raising hens, with a view to promoting self-sufficiency in eggs in Mantua, where there are more than 23,000 inhabitants.



At the productive structure, which belongs to the Tobacco Collection and Processing Company, he was also interested in the cultivation of grains and the production of protein plants for poultry feed.



On his way to the northern road of Vueltabajo, the Vice President made a stop on the road between Mantua and Minas de Matahambre to learn about the actions carried out in the reconstruction of the Macurijes bridge, which was demolished by the storm on September 27.



He also exchanged with authorities of the municipality of Viñales about the work for the improvement of the local bodies of the People's Power, after the entry into force of Decree 72 of the organizational structures.





Sergio Hernández Gil, mayor, referred to the progress of the recovery work in that municipality, one of the six most damaged by the hurricane.



To date, 1,454 of the more than 5,590 homes affected have been repaired.



On the other hand, they are planning a food sovereignty and nutritional education plan that seeks integration with economic actors in a systemic environment, added Hernández Gil.



In addition, new planting areas will be expanded, the poultry program will be strengthened through poultry breeding and greater productive efficiency will be achieved in order to replace imports.



In the Puerto Esperanza popular council, the place where Ian went out to sea, he talked with neighbors about the actions to repair the damages caused by this phenomenon.



The area, located some 25 kilometers from the municipal capital, reported great damages to its housing fund, with more than 1,330 houses affected.



José Miguel Muñoz Suárez, president of the popular council, said that they were able to recover some 436 houses with the resources allocated to them.



The Cuban Vice President insisted on the participation of the population in the reconstruction process and their collaboration in order to move forward together.



A work that stands out in the area is the Nazareno González Fuentes polyclinic, which after its start-up will provide services to eight thousand inhabitants, said Dr. Maribel Martínez Serrano, specialist in General Comprehensive Medicine and director of the center.



They are currently working on the refurbishment of some premises and provide emergency medical attention to patients in a dozen family doctor and nurse practitioner's offices located in urban and rural areas.



We suffer many limitations on a daily basis, caused by the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, but an effort has been made to continue in all sectors, Valdés Mesa said.