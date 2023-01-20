Cuba and US Talk Law Enforcement





Havana, Jan 19 (ACN) Law enforcement authorities from Cuba and the United States met in Havana on cooperation to face actions threatening the security of both countries: terrorism, smuggling of migrants, migration fraud among others.



The meeting was held in an environment of mutual respect and high professionalism, according to a press release by the Cuban Interior Ministry.



According to the information, the Cuban delegation referred to information and proposals of cooperation sent to US representatives about activities by persons based in the US and identified by their links to terrorism, illegal trafficking in persons and other illegal activity.



The two sides agreed that there exist illegal phenomena requiring mutual cooperation. They referred to an accord that will help keep on with the dialog and hold other technical meetings between law enforcement agencies from both nations to consolidate ties.



Cuba was represented at the meeting by members of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Attorney’s Office and the General Customs Office.

On the US side were representatives of the departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State.

