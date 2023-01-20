Cuban president meets with authorities of the province of Guantanamo





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is meeting today with the main leaders of the province of Guantánamo, as well as with local producers and enterprise managers, to discuss the region’s potential to achieve better results in 2023 from the economic and social points of view.



Joining him are Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in addition to the provincial governor and top political leaders.



The meeting—the tenth held in Cuba so far—will be focused on an analysis of the existing economic and social conditions for higher levels of production and service quality and a better use of the available human resources, based on the ideas and guidelines emanated from the 8th Congress of the Party, with a view to the gradual improvement of people’s welfare and the development of strategies to boost goods and foods production in an international scenario that heralds a higher cost of living.