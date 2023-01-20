Cuban President Meets Russian Entrepreneurs





Havana, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met in Havana with Titov Boris Yurievich, advisor to the Russian President for the rights of entrepreneurs and president of the Cuba-Russia Business Council.



Diaz-Canel referred to the potential capabilities that may help expand bilateral cooperation and stressed the presence here of a group of Russian businesspeople who can guarantee the implementation of business projects.



He also expressed gratefulness for Russia’s support of Cuba in the struggle against the US blockade and for the rapid unfolding of these encounters to implement bilateral accords.



Meanwhile, Titov Boris Yurievich said that there is ongoing work by the Cuba-Russia intergovernmental Commission, different ministries, organizations and the Russian entrepreneurs, all by indication of President Putin with the goal of developing bilateral relations.