Cuban President: Cuban Science Aways Gives us Good News





Havana, Dec 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Cuban science always gives good news as he learned about the presentation of a Cuban prototype of a glucometer designed and produced in Cuba.



On his Twitter account https://bit.ly/3wclcbB , the head of state sharded the announcement and images posted by the scientific center developing the product.



The president of the Cuban BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate, Eduardo Martinez said that this has been one more achievement of revolutionary sciences committed to the Cuban homeland.



A glucometer is used to measure the concentration of glucose in the blood in an instantaneous manner and without visiting a specialized center.