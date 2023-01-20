Cuba and Hungary to Deepen Bilateral Relations





Havana, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó held talks in Havana on Wednesday and ratified their governments’ willingness to deepen bilateral relations.



As part of Szijjártó’s official visit to the island, the two sides agreed to keep enhancing bilateral cooperation and look for new opportunities in the areas of agriculture, food processing, higher education and others.



Hungary has backed Cuba-European Union cooperation relations, said the official who added that they will make sure that such links are based on mutual respect.



Meanwhile, the Cuban foreign minister recalled the excellent state of relations between Cuba and Hungary and the great joint working potential of both nations; he also expressed his appreciation for the second visit to Cuba by the Hungarian government official.



Szijjártó met on Wednesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who wrote on his Twitter account that the meeting helped reaffirm both nations’ willingness to further strengthen bilateral relations.



Cuba and Hungary established diplomatic relations in September 1960.