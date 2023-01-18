Díaz-Canel receives Hungarian foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received today the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, who arrived in this city on an official visit as part of a tour around several countries in the continent.



In their meeting, Díaz-Canel reported, both parties reasserted their willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations and ties in fields of mutual interest.



Mr. Szijjártó’s program during his visit to Cuba—the second since his appointment—includes official conversations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.