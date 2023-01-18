Díaz-Canel thanks MediCuba-Europe for its support





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with Dr. Francesco Cavalli, president of MediCuba-Europe, a network of solidarity associations that keeps close ties with Cuba in the field of health care.



Díaz-Canel thanked Dr. Cavalli for his support of the Cuban health system, specifically to scientific centers run by the enterprise BioCubaFarma, and talked about various cooperation projects under way in the island.



The President also stated his gratitude for MediCuba-Europe’s assistance during the complex moments of the fight against COVID-19.