China officially donates $100 million to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The Chinese government made official today a donation to Cuba of 700 million yuan—some 100 million dollars—for projects of social impact linked to priority sectors of the economy in the island.



Carlos Pereira, Cuban ambassador to the People’s Republic, and Tang Wenhong, vice-president of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, signed the agreement to deliver the donation, offered by the Chinese government in November 2022 during the visit paid to that country by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in response to an invitation from his counterpart Xi Jinping.



Díaz-Canel said at the end of his stay in China that his visit was successful and that the Asian country was willing to contribute to Cuba's development through cooperation in three key fields: biotechnology, energy production, and computerization and cybersecurity, without ruling out the sectors of food production and wholesale and retail trade.