Cuban Parliament continues preparations to strengthen the system of People's Power





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The Cuban Parliament continues today the preparation process to strengthen the system of People's Power, with a meeting at the National Capitol, headquarters of the legislature, headed by its secretary, Homero Acosta.



As reported on Twitter by the highest power body of the Cuban State, the exchange was attended by heads of independent departments of Relations with Local Bodies and secretaries of the Municipal Assemblies.



The Directorate of the Commission of Local Bodies of the National Assembly is leading the preparation and exchange meetings that are gradually taking place these days throughout the country, with directors of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power and their delegates, mayors, presidents of people's councils, among other authorities.



According to the President of the Parliament, Esteban Lazo, these trainings contribute to the strengthening of the work of the municipal bodies of People's Power, which on December 17 were constituted for a new term of office.



The 168 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power operating in Cuba are made up of 12,422 delegates elected in the districts.