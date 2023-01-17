Congress of architects and engineers kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The 9th Congress of the National Association of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC by its Spanish acronym) begins this Wednesday at the Havana Convention Center and will last until Friday with the attendance of 350 delegates and guests.



The meeting's discussions will be held in four commissions, the first of which will deal with the organization's strategies in the conceptualization of the country's economic and social model, its organizing committee confirmed.



It added that the second will discuss young professionals and the third the performance of its specialized societies:



Architecture, Civil Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering, and Geosciences and Chemistry, all applied to construction.



The social impact of this grouping and its internal functioning will be the last ones, each of them integrated by professionals from a considerable number of provinces, according to their sponsors who argued the interest to participate in international groups.



For example, the Dominican College of Engineers, Architects and Surveyors and the Pan-American Union of Associations of Engineers (UPADI) have expressed their intention to participate in the event.



With more than 13,000 members at present, the UNAICC was founded on December 3, 1983, as a tribute to Armando Mestre Martinez, assailant of the Moncada Garrison and expeditionary of the Granma in 1953 and 1956, respectively.