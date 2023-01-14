Cuba defends higher education as a social public good, Cuban minister asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Higher education is a social public good, a human and universal right and a duty of the State, said today the head of the sector in Cuba, Jose Ramon Saborido, in a virtual meeting with counterparts, as part of the Summit Voice of the Global South.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym), in one of the panels of the Summit Saborido ratified that his country, as president of the Group of 77 + China, has proposed, among other priorities, to defend universal access to inclusive, equitable and quality education as a driver of development.



The event is organized by India and will bring together for two days representatives from 120 developing countries from Africa, Latin America and Asia.



With the theme "Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose", the Summit aims to gather the countries of the Global South and share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.