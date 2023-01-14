Cuba convenes 5th International Congress on Agro-sciences





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The Organizing Committee of the 5th International Congress of Agricultural Sciences "Agrociencias" announced today that the event will be held at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero, June 5-9, 2023.



Convened by the Fructuoso Rodriguez Perez Agrarian University of Havana (UNAH) under the slogan "The university and innovation for sustainable development", this meeting will have a multidisciplinary perspective that will bring together specialists from around the world, around the commitment to achieve sustainable development, the website of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym) reported today,



The Scientific Program will include keynote lectures by national and international experts.



Likewise, there will be pre-congress classes (virtual modality), plenary sessions, workshops, presentation of free oral topics and posters, technical tours and scientific-commercial expositions, which will favor a multidisciplinary approach and will be attended by renowned experts from around the world.