Cuban VP checks agriculture in central region of the country





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa confirmed today the progress achieved in the Labiofam Villa Clara Industrial Complex, which is 86.5 % completed, as part of his visit to strategic objectives of agriculture in the territory.



In this center, which will have the second biofertilizer and bioplagicide plant in the country, Valdes Mesa, who is also a member of the Political Bureau, wondered about the completion date of the project, which is still pending the installation of the central and general slates for its start-up.

He recognized the bioproducts plant as a national security issue and classified it as one of the most important investments for Cuban agriculture.



According to Ramón Diaz Yanes, director of the center, the work is part of a national program for the construction of biofertilizer plants in the three main regions of the country: one in the west, located in Havana; another in the center, in Villa Clara; and one in the east, in Granma.



Diaz Yanes also stressed that the second part of the project, which involves a chemical synthesis plant for the production of Biobras-16, a formulation created by the University of Havana with properties to stimulate agricultural yields, is already under feasibility study.



Later, in the municipality of Placetas, the Cuban leader visited the multiplier center for the genetic improvement of sheep, belonging to the Benito Juarez Agricultural Enterprise (EABJ by its Spanish acronym), a livestock unit where also coexist rustic poultry, pigs and the production of animal feed and various crops for self-consumption of workers are promoted.



Yusney Puente Perez, director of the EABJ, explained that, in these 20 km of linear road, where the work began in June 2022 with 1,000 hectares (ha) of land, about 3,500 ha have already been delivered for planting, of which 700 ha of marabu have been broken down, 200 ha have been mechanically mowed, 250 are already planted with grains such as beans, corn and sorghum, and another 20 with bananas.



The Cuban vice president's tour through Villa Clara began in the morning in different municipalities of the province where he verified the existence of 465 laying hens for the company's own consumption and for sale to the people, a volume of animals that sustain from 24 hectares of land destined for the feeding of the offspring.