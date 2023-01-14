Make 2023 a year of change, Diaz-Canel called in western Cuba





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, called in Artemisa to turn 2023 into a year of transformations in food production and business management.



During an exchange on actions to respond to the economic, political and social situation in the territory, he referred that the increase in food production has a direct impact on the reduction of prices, import substitution and export possibilities.



Fernando Rafael Funes Monzote, in charge of the Marta farm, explained how he managed to become a client of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) and insisted on the need to speed up the process of delivering the land to the usufructuaries.



Luis Torres Come, general director of the Livestock Genetic Enterprise (EPG) Los Naranjos, explained how, from the measures aimed at strengthening the socialist state enterprise and encouraging food production, they achieved new linkages and acquired photovoltaic pumps to solve the problems with the assurance of water to livestock.



The Cuban president said that these and other experiences, such as those presented by the directors of the companies Avicola Artemisa and Agropecuaria de Güira de Melena, should not be the exception, but the rule, as well as the use of agroecology, science and innovation.



Diaz-Canel Bermudez emphasized that the socialist state enterprise should be diversified and articulated to the territorial development strategy of the municipality.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, insisted on making more and better use of human and material resources of the province, along with the strong and systemic fight against forms of crime, corruption and illegalities.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, called to stop doing, in the labor collectives and in the communities themselves, what in previous years did not work.



Regarding this issue, the Cuban leader is heading a working meeting today to analyze the potentialities and strategies of other province from the western region, Matanzas, to advance in the economic order and social welfare.



On Twitter, the president announced earlier today that he continues his tour around the country with the question "What are we going to do differently so that 2023 is a better year?" and the call to contribute ideas among all, appealing to the experiences with proven results, science and innovation.