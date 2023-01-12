Díaz-Canel: “Cuba will work for development while leading G77 + China”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that by assuming today the presidency pro tempore of the G77 + China, Cuba pledges to work for the development of the member states, which have long been abused but share common goals and hopes.



A message from the Cuban leader will be broadcast today at the opening ceremony at 15:00 in the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will receive Cuba’s first-ever mandate of the Group at the head of a delegation that also includes the Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, and other directors and officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Mission to the UN.



Speaking last December at the Ministerial Conference of the G77 + China, Rodriguez Parrilla said that Cuba will focus on steps to promote the goals of the 2030 Agenda and boost international solidarity and cooperation in support of the post-pandemic recovery of developing nations, as well as to make south-south and triangular cooperation more effective.



G77 + China is the largest and most diverse forum for multilateral consultation. It gathers 134 member states, representing two-thirds of the United Nations system and 80% of the world's population.